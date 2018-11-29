Shamael faces Abid in Federal Cup semis

ISLAMABAD: United Kingdom (UK)-based Pakistani Shamael Chaudhry sets up interesting semifinals against Abid Ali Akbar following his exciting three-set win over Heera Ashiq in the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at DA PTF Tennis Complex Wednesday.

Shamael edged out 8th seed Heera in three sets 6-7(5), 7-6(4) 7-6(2). All three sets were decided on tie break with Shamael getting better on two occasions.In the first set Shamael and Heera Ashiq held on to their respective serves till 6-6 all. Set was then decided on tie break with Heera succeeded in winning after two mini breaks.

In the second set both players displayed high standard of game with the combination of forehand and backhand drives. Yet again the set was decided on tie break which was won by Shamael after three breaks. In the final set, once again both players showed their excellent game by displaying powerful ground strokes, cross court and down the line shot.

The score went up to 6-6 all. The last set was also decided on the tie break which was won by Shamael Ch. He would now meet Abid Ali Akbar in the semis Thursday.Third seed Muzammil Murtaza struggled to win his match against M Shoaib.Top seed Aqeel Khan and unseeded Abid Ali Akber proved too good for their opponents and reached the semi finals without any real efforts. Top seed Aqeel Khan will face Muzammil Murtaza in the semifinals. In Junior U-18 category, top seed Muhammad Shoaib, 6th seed Ahmed Asjad, 4th seed Abdullah Adnan and 2nd seed Ahmed Kamil advanced into semi finals after beating their respective opponents in the quarter finals. Noor Malik, daughter of former Pakistan No 1 Rashid Malik, moved into semis with easy 6-2, 6-3 victory over Mehaq Khokhar. Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mehboob and Mahvish Chishtie also checked into semis of ladies singles.