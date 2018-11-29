close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Wapda Golf tees off tomorrow

Sports

LAHORE: The three-day first Wapda Amateur Golf Championship will tee off on Friday (November 30) at the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Course.

This was stated by M Zafar, General Manager Sports Wapda at a press conference at the venue of the event on Wednesday.Also present at the press briefing were Col (retd) Asif Mehdi, Advisor Sports, M Razzaq, General Secretary, Saqlain Zahoor Raja, DG Sports, Shafqat Rana, Advisor Sports, Shahid Javed Khan, Tournament Director, Abid Rana DG (PR) and Kh Pervaiz Saeed.

The eligible to participate in this grand event are registered amateurs with a handicap of 12 and below. Being a national event it is going to attract skilled golf players from all over the country. Col Asif (r) spelled out that Amateurs (handicap 12 & below) will compete over three rounds. Seniors amateurs will compete over two rounds while ladies will compete on December and 2.

The inaugural shot will be hit by Omer Ayub, Minister for Energy, on Friday at 10 am.Federal Minister for Power, Faisal Wada will award prizes to the top performers on Sunday (December 2).

Names of the more prominent participants are Ahmed Baig, Wazir Ali, Sardar Murad Khan, M.Saqib, Fakhar Imam, Murad A.Khan, Ahsan Kh, Zunair Aleem Khan, Mohsen Zafar, Salman Jehangir, Shafiq Bhatti and Raja Asif Mehdi.The prominent ladies are Ghazala Yasmin, Ana James Gill, Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz and Mrs Asma Shami.

