PFF polls on Dec 12

ISLAMABAD: Under the instructions of Supreme Court, the elections to elect president Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and other officials will be held in Islamabad on December 12.

Supreme Court-deputed election commissioner Shoaib Shaheen confirmed to The News that he had to meet the deadline set for elections by the august court. “At all cost I have to meet the deadline set forth by the Supreme Court to conduct Pakistan Football Federation elections in free and fair manner.

I have decided to conduct the elections on December 12 here in Islamabad,” Shoaib said.He warned against creating any hurdles in conducting election. “The elections would be held according to the ruling and mandate given by the Supreme Court. Any efforts to sabotage the elections would be seen as creating hurdles to complete the legal matters.”

He said he had already intimated all the electoral regarding Supreme Court instructions.Meanwhile, the government it seems has put its weight behind Malik Amir Dogar, PTI MNA from Multan, for the election of president Pakistan Football Federation. Amir Dogar also met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad Wednesday.It is learnt that on the request of Malik Amir Dogar, the Prime Minister also agreed to invite the representatives of FIFA and AFC to visit Pakistan.