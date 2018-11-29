Sports Gala under way at Punjab Stadium

LAHORE: The Sports Gala of Unique Group of Schools remained continue at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

Young students participated in various games and performances on the second day of event. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was the chief guest on this occasion.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and a large number of young students, officials and parents were also present there. Sarwar also distributed prizes among the top performers of the event. Addressing the Sports Gala ceremony, Sarwar said SBP will continue to play its due role for the promotion of sports in the province. “We are planning to organise Punjab Games in 2019,” he informed.

Sarwar disclosed that SBP is planning to initiate one-month camps of seven big games from Jan 1, 2019. “Qualified coaches and trainers will impart top level training to athletes in these camps. After proper training, we will hand over a pool of talented players to different federations for their national or regional teams”. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar appreciated school principals, teachers and other officials for bringing a large number of young students in the grounds. “I’m happy to see such a large participation of young boys and girls in sports gala. It’s relatively hard to bring kids to grounds in today’s modern life”.