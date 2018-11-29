close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
AFP
November 29, 2018

Mourinho hits back at critics

Sports

LONDON: Jose Mourinho once again stole the show from his players, smashing drinks crates to the ground after Marouane Fellaini’s late winner took Manchester United into the Champions League knockout stages and eliciting headlines on Wednesday such as “Bottle of Red”.

The volatile 55-year-old Portuguese — whose mood swings and barbed remarks about virtually all his players and the transfer policy of the board have cast a pall over the club this season — said the violence of his reaction was the product of several factors.

Fellaini’s winner against Young Boys and Valencia’s defeat by Juventus ensured the ‘Red Devils’ progress, though it is likely as runners-up which will pit them against a group winner in the last 16.

