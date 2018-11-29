PCB women wing’s seminar concludes

LAHORE: PCB’s Women Wing’s three-day Seminar for zonal staff concluded at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Wednesday.

In all 14 participants from five regions i.e. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Karachi and Multan attended the seminar. The purpose of the seminar was to provide a platform for sharing the Women Cricket Vision 2022, Game Development initiatives. The participants shared the zone wise progress, provided feedback, identified areas of improvement and suggested remedial action for finalising future implementation strategies for programmes.