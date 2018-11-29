close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

PCB women wing’s seminar concludes

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

LAHORE: PCB’s Women Wing’s three-day Seminar for zonal staff concluded at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Wednesday.

In all 14 participants from five regions i.e. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Karachi and Multan attended the seminar. The purpose of the seminar was to provide a platform for sharing the Women Cricket Vision 2022, Game Development initiatives. The participants shared the zone wise progress, provided feedback, identified areas of improvement and suggested remedial action for finalising future implementation strategies for programmes.

