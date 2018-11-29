close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

PAF draw with K-Electric in PPFL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) held holders K-Electric to a goalless draw to surge to the summit in their crucial game of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at the KPT Stadium on Wednesday.

In a hotly-contested battle K-Electric missed few chances in the start of the clash witnessed by a sizable crowd.In the second half the last National Challenge Cup winners PAF had a tight grip but they also failed to convert chances. The single point helped PAF stretch their points tally to 27 from 14 matches. The single point helped K-Electric to take their points tally to 22 from 14 meetings.

Meanwhile in the other show here at the KMC Stadium Chaman’s Afghan FC crushed Nushki’s Baloch FC 4-0. Amanullah Junior hit a fine brace while he was also joined on the scoresheet by Amanullah Senior and Majeed Khan. At half time Afghan FC were leading with 1-0.

