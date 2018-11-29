Pakistan to host Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup matches

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host Group B matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 from December 6.

The other Group matches will be held in Sri Lanka. Eight teams namely Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will participate in the tournament. The teams have been divided into two groups, wherein Group ‘A’, Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan, and Oman matches will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka from December 7.

Group ‘B’ teams Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and UAE will be seen in action from December 6, 2018 on two different grounds in Karachi.

National Stadium and South-End Ground Club will host matches. Pakistan will feature in the opening match of the tournament on December 6, 2018 against Hong Kong at National Stadium. On the same day, Bangladesh will feature against UAE at South-End Ground Club. The final of the tournament will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 15.