Rabada reclaims top ranking, Yasir back among top 10

DUBAI: Kagiso Rabada has returned to the No. 1 spot in the ICC bowling rankings, moving above James Anderson after the England bowler sat out the third Test in Colombo.

Anderson, who had claimed the top ranking in August after taking 9 for 43 against India at Lord’s, lost 10% of his points, falling behind Rababa, who is next in Test action against Pakistan in December.

Yasir Shah has returned to the top ten, following his career-best 14-wicket haul in Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in Dubai.Yasir is now ranked 10th, with Neil Wagner dropping to 13th in the world.

There were also moves in the batting rankings, following match-defining hundreds from Jonny Bairstow, in Colombo, and Mominul Haque, in Chattogram. Bairstow moved up six places to 16th, while Mominul leapt 11 places to be ranked 24th in the world. Azhar Ali, who made 81 in Dubai, moved up three spots to 12th, while Kusal Mendis is now ranked No. 20 after making 86 in Colombo.

Ben Stokes, who scored 99 runs and took 4 for 55 at the SCC as England completed a 3-0 series win, has moved up one place in the all-rounder rankings to No. 5.