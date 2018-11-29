Arthur pleased with Dubai victory: Yasir eyes Grimmett’s 200-wkt record

DUBAI: Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah does not know much about Clarrie Grimmett but is aware that he has a strong chance of shattering a record set by the Australian 82 years ago. Yasir tormented New Zealand on his way to a match haul of 14-184 to help Pakistan achieve a series-leveling win by an innings and 16 runs in the second Test in Dubai on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old now has 195 wickets in 32 Tests and needs just five more in the third and final Test starting in Abu Dhabi from Monday to become the quickest bowler to reach 200 Test wickets. In fact, he will take the record if he can pick up those wickets any time in his next three Tests as Grimmett — also a leg-spinner — took his 200th wicket in his 36th Test against South Africa in 1936. Yasir admits the record is in his mind but knows little about the holder of it. Since taking seven wickets on debut against Australia in 2014, Yasir has been a key figure in Pakistan’s Test team. He took 12 wickets in that 2-0 series win over Australia in United Arab Emirates in 2014 and followed that with 15 against New Zealand in a 1-1 draw the same year. That was followed by 24 wickets against Sri Lanka in 2015 and ten wickets in a match to beat England at Lord’s a year later. He took 21 and 25 wickets respectively in series wins over the West Indies. Yasir reached 100 wickets in 17 Tests, second only to Englishman George Lohmann who reached the target in 16 matches during a Test in Johannesburg in 1896.

Yasir’s figures in Dubai are the second best match return ever for Pakistan in Test cricket, bettered only by former captain and current prime minister Imran Khan who took 14-116 against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1982. Yasir admitted the loss of his mother just days before the New Zealand series had made him anxious.

Meanwhile, curtains finally fell on the Dubai Test on Tuesday (November 27) when Yasir Shah’s legbreak accounted for the last New Zealand wicket in the evening session of the fourth day. The fate of the match had already been decided yesterday. But, it remained to be seen for how long New Zealand would keep Pakistan waiting. It was befitting that Yasir staged the final act. This had been his match. With almost every wicket that he took, records tumbled. Over the course of the third day’s play, Yasir became the only Pakistani to bag 10 wickets in a day and the only bowler to record a century of wickets in the UAE. When he removed the last New Zealand batsmen on Day four, he equalled a Pakistan record as he became the only second bowler, after his country’s current prime minister - Imran Khan, to take 14 wickets in a Test. “It was fantastic to watch,” said Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur.