LUMS launches programme for youth to become ‘agents of change’

LAHORE: A programme was launched here on Wednesday to motivate the country’s youth to be ‘agents of change’ by engaging them in the national peace-building efforts, which will in turn also help prevent the spread of violent extremism and terrorism in the society.

The AKS NUR Leadership Programme, introduced at a ceremony hosted by Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Culture Society in collaboration with Campus Climate Unit of the Dean of Student Affairs Office, is aimed at empowering student leaders to achieve their personal, organizational and career goals by providing them an opportunity to enhance their natural abilities through tools for success. Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar was chief guest on the occasion, while Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizam ud Din, pathologist Dr Zahid Asghar, Chairman and CEO Zamindar Naeem Zamindar and philanthropist and LUMS founder Syed Babar Ali were the guests of honour. Dean of Student Affairs Dr Adnan Khan, HSS Department head Dr Ali Khan, resident scholar Justice (r) Jawad S Khawaja, Comprehensive Disaster Relief Service (CDRS) founder Todd Shea and Islamic Research Institute Director General Dr Zia ul Haq addressed on the occasion. A huge number of students, faculty and civil society members participated in the event.

On the occasion, a Civic Engagement Centre was also inaugurated at the university in order to offer the students unique and hands-on opportunities to develop leadership skills during their undergraduate careers and enable them to complement their academic curriculum with a variety of curricular, co- curricular and student-led experiences.

In their speeches on the occasion, the speakers maintained that the young people hold tremendous potential, and, if given a chance, can help build more equitable societies and actively counter violence and extremism. “We have a huge resource that until now has been largely overlooked, and it has also nothing to do with science or technology,” they said. “It is imperative for us to invest in young people to tap their full potential and help achieve peace and security,” they said.

“Young people are often vulnerable, with poor access to information and opportunities. Their marginalization is detrimental to building sustainable peace in a society,” the speakers noted, stressing the need to meet their needs and include them in the decision-making and peace-building efforts.

“Youth can be easily brainwashed, deceived or forcefully recruited to serve as foot soldiers for violent extremist groups which can have long-lasting human, economic and social costs,” they speakers warned, adding that solution to violent extremism and other threats to safety and stability of the country can be found in working with the young people and tapping into their talents and potentials to reform and rebuild the society.