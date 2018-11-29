President Alvi to inaugurate medical conference today

PESHAWAR: President Arif Alvi will inaugurate the 33rd biennial medical conference of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) today which will continue till December 2. Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, PMA's organizing committee chairman Dr M Ashar Khan Jadoon and Dr Sher Shah Syed said the delegates would present scientific papers about their fields at the moot.

He said the two-day workshop would be organised on medical writing and research. They said the PMA would organise a midwifery conference for the midwives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to highlight their importance in reducing maternal deaths. "This will be a great opportunity for the midwives and their trainers," said Jadoon.

During the biennial medical conference, they said a comprehensive dialogue would be organised on the issue of malnutrition. They urged the government to promote good nutrition among children to develop a nation which could face the challenges of modern world.