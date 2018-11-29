KP Police School of Investigation trains 5,630 officials

PESHAWAR: As many as 5,630 police officials of different ranks have been imparted a specialised training under 256 courses at the KP Police School of Investigation so far.

Established at Hayatabad in June 2014, the school of investigation is considered a pioneer school in the whole country for the capacity building of the human resource of police.

Different capacity building courses including crime scene preservation, evidence collection, and evidence presentation as per the modern day best practices, cellular forensics, geo-tagging, geo-fencing, preparation of case file and interview/interrogation techniques are being imparted to the police officials.

The KP Police have engaged qualified specialists in the relevant field from across the country to deliver lectures to the course participants in the school, an official said. Consequently, since the operationalisation of the school, visible improvement has been noted in the investigation wing.

The school is improving conviction rates from the relevant courts and enabling the police investigators to conduct investigation in a scientific manner, which in turn brings positive impact in the overall performance of the force.

In the year 2014, a total of 15 courses were conducted in the schools, training 349 officials. Similarly, 45 courses were arranged in 2015 in which 1203 officials were sensitised on investigation skills. Up to 67 courses were held in 2016. As many as 1404 officials were imparted necessary training. In 2017, 1481 officials were trained in 70 courses. In the current year so far, 1193 officials have been trained in 52 investigation courses.