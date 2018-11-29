close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
November 29, 2018

Govt working to improve tax system

Islamabad

November 29, 2018

Islamabad: State Minister for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar said that government was focused on improving and simplifying taxation system by introducing new technology to facilitate the taxpayers. He said that the best way of minimizing interface between taxpayers and tax machinery was to use technology and government was making efforts to realize this goal that would eliminate harassment in taxpayers and improve their confidence. He said this while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

