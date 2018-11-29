CRVS consortium announced

Islamabad : While announcing the establishment of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) consortium of South Asian countries to help build a knowledge and research sharing platform at regional level, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shouzab on Wednesday said the CRVS unit at the planning ministry would coordinate with all regional countries in this respect.

Inaugurating the three-day international summit on CRVS organised here by the ministry of planning and development in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan, the parliamentary secretary said the initiative would strengthen the existing civil registration and vital statistics system not only in Pakistan but also in other countries of South Asia.

She called for the introduction of one universal CRVS system and said it was encouraging that the UNESCO identified Pakistan as a priority country for CRVS strengthening until 2022.

She said in light of these developments, National Steering and Coordination Committee for CRVS comprising broad-based, multiple stakeholders from Federal ministries, provincial departments, NADRA, and international partners had also been constituted under the chairmanship of federal minister for planning, development and reforms.

Deputy representative of UNICEF Pakistan Cris Munduat said civil registration was the important act of recording and documenting of vital events in a person's life including birth, marriage, divorce, adoption and death, and therefore, it was a fundamental function of govts.

Head of DFID Joanna Reid said her organisation was providing financial whereas WHO and UNICEF was providing technical assistance to Pakistan to develop a strong statistical system to ensure that there was not a single person in the country who left unregistered.