Youth dies after falling off bike

LAHORE : A youth lost his life after falling off his speeding bike under Kalma Chowk Underpass on Wednesday.

The victim yet to be identified was rashly driving his bike when he lost control and fell on the road under Kalma Chowk Underpass. As a result, he died on the spot. Body was removed to morgue.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man lost his life in a road accident near Children's Hospital, Naseerabad on Wednesday. The man yet to be identified was crossing the Ferozepur Road when a speeding vehicle hit him, resulting in his death. The body was shifted to morgue.

Man killed in his house: A 66-year-old man was murdered at his residence at Badami Bagh on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Liaqat Ali. Police said the murderer(s), before killing, had tied Liaqat's hands and feet. Police shifted the body to morgue. However, the reason for the murder was still unclear.