Teacher-friendly transfer policy soon: minister

LAHORE: Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said the government is trying to provide a conducive atmosphere to the teachers so that they could amicably perform their teaching duties.

In this regard, it has been decided to introduce a teacher-friendly transfer policy as well. Women teachers face different issues while performing their duties and it is hoped that the proposed transfer policy would give them sufficient relief in this regard, the minister said.

He was addressing a concluding session of three-day provincial conference of Schools Education Department at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED) on Wednesday. Different issues pertaining to SED, future strategy, hundred percent enrolment, provision of missing facilities, teachers’ training and other matters came under discussion in the conference.

The minister directed the field officers to solve problems of the teachers on priority and work hard to provide facilities to government schools. He said the government schools should work to provide quality education and best environment should also be arranged there.

I wish that every government school should be at par with Aitchison College and other elite educational institutions with regard to performance and facilities, he added. He said particular attention is being paid to improve the institutional performance and facilities are also being arranged for the field staff.