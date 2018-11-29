CITY PULSE: The System of Objects

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Minaa Mohsin’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The System of Objects’ until December 6. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

The Cubist Legend of Asia

The Clifton Art Gallery is hosting Mansur Rahi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Cubist Legend of Asia’ from November 28 to December 8. Call 021-35875827 for more information.

Jaza, Saza

Napa is hosting a play based on Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ and titled ‘Jaza, Saza’ at 8pm from December 1 to December 10 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Earth to Form

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Husain Ahmad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Earth to Form’ from December 4 to December 18. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

The Space Within

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Wardha Shabbir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Space Within’ until November 29. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

As the Light Turns

The Koel Gallery is hosting Omer Wasim’s solo art exhibition titled ‘As the Light Turns’ until November 29. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Otto Dix

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ until December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.