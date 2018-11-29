SSU commandos directed to stay vigilant during IDEAS expo

Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandant Ghulam Murtaza on Tuesday directed SSU commandos to stay vigilant to face any possible untoward situation during the ongoing Defence Exhibition IDEAS 2018.

According a spokesperson for the Sindh police, the officer also briefed the commandos on the directives issued by IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and Operations DIGP Maqsood Ahmed for maintaining security.

The spokesperson said that the security of foreign dignitaries, industrialists and traders, important routes, vital installations and suburbs of Expo Centre has been ensured by deploying SSU commandos for the conference which will last till November 30.

The SSU commandos will assist the local police in maintaining peace in different areas as well as to initiate timely action against the miscreants if they tried to disturb the law and order situation, he said.

The spokesperson added that the commandos of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team equipped with the latest weapons and communication system will remain alert round the clock as a quick response force to challenge any emergency situation if created by terrorists and hardened criminals.