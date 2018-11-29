Ireland icon Keane hangs up boots

DUBLIN: Irish football legend Robbie Keane brought the curtain down on over two decades as a player on Wednesday saying his career had exceeded all his hopes when he was a “football-mad boy growing up in Dublin”.

The 38-year-old — his country’s record goalscorer on 68 well clear of Niall Quinn who is next with 21 — is to focus on his new duties as assistant manager to new Ireland handler Mick McCarthy.