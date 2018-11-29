Mourinho hits back at critics after United win

LONDON: Jose Mourinho once again stole the show from his players, smashing drinks crates to the ground after Marouane Fellaini’s late winner took Manchester United into the Champions League knockout stages and eliciting headlines on Wednesday such as “Bottle of Red”.

The volatile 55-year-old Portuguese — whose mood swings and barbed remarks about virtually all his players and the transfer policy of the board have cast a pall over the club this season — said the violence of his reaction was the product of several factors.

Fellaini’s winner against Young Boys and Valencia’s defeat by Juventus ensured the ‘Red Devils’ progress, though it is likely as runners-up which will pit them against a group winner in the last 16.

“Relief,” Mourinho said of his celebrations.

“Frustration before that and relief with the goal.

“We didn’t play to be in trouble until the last minute, so frustration.”

Along with his team, Mourinho has been consistently criticised this season, largely for United’s turgid style of play.

His exasperated reaction to Marcus Rashford’s early miss in the clash with Young Boys prompted former England great turned TV host Gary Lineker to lay into him.

“If I saw my manager react like that, I would be absolutely livid!” opined Lineker.However, Mourinho hit back in typically feisty fashion. “Can myself, or another manager, have a reaction of frustration? I would invite that people to sit on the bench as managers.”