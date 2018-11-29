Woods hunting more Majors in 2019

NASSAU, Bahamas: A rejuvenated Tiger Woods will head into the New Year excited knowing he’s won six of his 14 Major Championship titles on three of the four 2019 host venues.

Former world number one Woods made a successful return to golf this year after missing most of the previous two seasons through injury.While Woods finished his season with a dramatic, emotional win in the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September, he fell short in the season’s Majors, tying for sixth at the British Open and finishing runner-up at the PGA Championship.

Next year however Woods’ Major campaign will feature three stops on courses where he was won before.“The Major venues for next year do excite me as I have won on three of the four,” Woods told AFP.

Woods said his performances in the final two Majors of 2018 suggested he was close to winning his 15th big one.“What I did in the last two major championships, I gave myself a chance to win both of them and I was right there,” Woods said in Albany, where he was speaking ahead of this week’s Hero World Challenge.“That’s ultimately what we want to have happen. Now it’s about trying to get everything to peak together like I did for those two weeks to do it again four more times. That’s the trick.”