Aqeel, Abid move into Federal Cup semis

KARACHI: Aqeel Khan and Abid Ali Akber reached the semi-finals of men’s singles at the 32nd Federal Cup in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Top seed Aqeel thrashed Yousaf Khalil 6-0, 6-1 and Muzammil Murtaza won against Muhammad Shoaib 6-4, 7-6(4) in the quarter-finals. Shamael Chaudhry overpowered Heera Ashiq 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 7-6(2) and Abid smashed Mudassar Murtaza 6-2, 6-3.

In the men’s doubles quarter-finals, the pair of Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan beat the duo of Abid Ali Akber and Shamael Chohdri 6-1, 6-4, while the pair of Barkartullah and Ejaz Ahmed defeated the duo of Heera Ashiq and Malik A Rehman 6-3, 6-2.

Similarly, the pair of Muzammil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza overpowered the duo of Asadullah and Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 7-6(4).Waqas Malik and Muhammad Abid smashed the duo of Farhanullah and Shakirullah 6-1, 6-0.

In the boys under-18 singles quarter-finals, Muhammad Shoaib beat Osama Khan 6-0, 6-3, Ahmed Asjad defeated Aqib Umer 6-2, 6-0, Abdullah Adnan won against Moosa Chohdri 6-3, 6-0, and Ahmed Kamil thrashed Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-0.

In the boys under-14 singles semi-finals, M Huzaifa Khan overpowered Sami Zeb 3-5, 2-4, 4-1, Uzair Khan thrashed Shaeel Tahir 4-1, 4-0, Kashan Umer won against Hassan Ali 4-2, 0-4, 4-2, and Hamid Israr smashed Hamza Roman 4-1, 4-0.