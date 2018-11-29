Aqeel, Abid move into Federal Cup semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Aqeel Khan and Abid Ali Akber reached the semi-finals of men’s singles at the 32nd Federal Cup in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Top seed Aqeel thrashed Yousaf Khalil 6-0, 6-1 and Muzammil Murtaza won against Muhammad Shoaib 6-4, 7-6(4) in the quarter-finals. Shamael Chaudhry overpowered Heera Ashiq 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 7-6(2) and Abid smashed Mudassar Murtaza 6-2, 6-3.
In the men’s doubles quarter-finals, the pair of Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan beat the duo of Abid Ali Akber and Shamael Chohdri 6-1, 6-4, while the pair of Barkartullah and Ejaz Ahmed defeated the duo of Heera Ashiq and Malik A Rehman 6-3, 6-2.
Similarly, the pair of Muzammil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza overpowered the duo of Asadullah and Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 7-6(4).Waqas Malik and Muhammad Abid smashed the duo of Farhanullah and Shakirullah 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys under-18 singles quarter-finals, Muhammad Shoaib beat Osama Khan 6-0, 6-3, Ahmed Asjad defeated Aqib Umer 6-2, 6-0, Abdullah Adnan won against Moosa Chohdri 6-3, 6-0, and Ahmed Kamil thrashed Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys under-14 singles semi-finals, M Huzaifa Khan overpowered Sami Zeb 3-5, 2-4, 4-1, Uzair Khan thrashed Shaeel Tahir 4-1, 4-0, Kashan Umer won against Hassan Ali 4-2, 0-4, 4-2, and Hamid Israr smashed Hamza Roman 4-1, 4-0.
KARACHI: Aqeel Khan and Abid Ali Akber reached the semi-finals of men’s singles at the 32nd Federal Cup in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Top seed Aqeel thrashed Yousaf Khalil 6-0, 6-1 and Muzammil Murtaza won against Muhammad Shoaib 6-4, 7-6(4) in the quarter-finals. Shamael Chaudhry overpowered Heera Ashiq 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 7-6(2) and Abid smashed Mudassar Murtaza 6-2, 6-3.
In the men’s doubles quarter-finals, the pair of Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan beat the duo of Abid Ali Akber and Shamael Chohdri 6-1, 6-4, while the pair of Barkartullah and Ejaz Ahmed defeated the duo of Heera Ashiq and Malik A Rehman 6-3, 6-2.
Similarly, the pair of Muzammil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza overpowered the duo of Asadullah and Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 7-6(4).Waqas Malik and Muhammad Abid smashed the duo of Farhanullah and Shakirullah 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys under-18 singles quarter-finals, Muhammad Shoaib beat Osama Khan 6-0, 6-3, Ahmed Asjad defeated Aqib Umer 6-2, 6-0, Abdullah Adnan won against Moosa Chohdri 6-3, 6-0, and Ahmed Kamil thrashed Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys under-14 singles semi-finals, M Huzaifa Khan overpowered Sami Zeb 3-5, 2-4, 4-1, Uzair Khan thrashed Shaeel Tahir 4-1, 4-0, Kashan Umer won against Hassan Ali 4-2, 0-4, 4-2, and Hamid Israr smashed Hamza Roman 4-1, 4-0.