KARACHI: Ireland beat Pakistan 1-0 in their practice match ahead of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, on Wednesday. According to the reports received here, Pakistan played better than they had done against France, but they remained mostly defensive. Pakistan lost to France in their first practice match 1-4.Pakistan will face Germany on December 1 in their first pool match.
