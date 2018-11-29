close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Ireland beat Pakistan 1-0

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

KARACHI: Ireland beat Pakistan 1-0 in their practice match ahead of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, on Wednesday. According to the reports received here, Pakistan played better than they had done against France, but they remained mostly defensive. Pakistan lost to France in their first practice match 1-4.Pakistan will face Germany on December 1 in their first pool match.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports