PCB mulling merger of departments with regions

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) task force on domestic cricket is working on an option to merge regions and departments in order to create a competitive domestic structure.

Highly credible sources told ‘The News’ that merger of regions and departments were an interesting and most viable option on which the task force was working.

“In this system a region will be merged with a department to form a single unit or team,” a source close to the development revealed.“For example Lahore can be merged with WAPDA to form a single team which will appear in the first-class cricket. Currently eight departments and eight regions play in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy First-Class. If a region is merged with a department then we will have eight teams for the first-class cricket season in place of 16,” he explained.

The source said that it will add to the quality of the first-class cricket.“Every team, which will be a combination of a region and department, will then have its Board of Governors which will make all decisions. The GoB will have representatives from both the region and the department. The PCB will as usual continue its funding but the Board will have no power to interfere in the affairs of an outfit in that case,” he said.

He also disclosed that the jobs of the players would remain intact in departments as usual.“The system will not affect the jobs of the players. In that case a department will also have the best option to recruit the best players of the region which will be absorbed in the same department,” he added.

The source said that for making such changes in the structure the amendments will be needed in the PCB Constitution.He further informed that if reached a conclusion, such a system will make the teams more independent.

“This will also make the teams corporate bodies like the PCB itself,” he said.However, it was learnt that the task force being headed by WAPDA’s chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain is yet to debate more on the option before reaching any conclusion.

“A few more meetings will also be held on the subject next month,” the source said.In a meeting with the 1992 World Cup wining squad, the Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the PCB patron, had stressed the need of a six-team city-based or region-based first-class structure. This had created a confusion that departments would cease to exist in that system which will be a huge financial loss to those cricketers in particular who are serving in various departments.The PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, however, stated several times that departmental cricket will not be abolished.