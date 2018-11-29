Mental health

The death of a young student who fell from a multi-storey college building in Lahore in what appears to be a case of suicide should lead to a national soul-searching about how we as a society deal with problems of mental health. The girl was believed to suffer from depression, an illness that is rarely openly discussed or given the treatment it needs. There is still a stigma attached to mental illnesses even though it is no different to physical ailments in how they can affect humans. Few resources are dedicated to mental health and schools almost never have trained staff to deal with the mental problems of their students. Families often provide little support either and psychologists are even in short supply at hospitals. Students have to deal with unique stresses in the world today, starting with expectations of academic success to the bullying that is rampant at schools. Kids today have the additional pressure of living in the social media glare, where their lives can be dissected by all and there is the tension of presenting the best version of oneself to the outside world.

Even students who decide they need therapy face the problem of first convincing their families to agree and then paying for treatment. Sessions with psychologists can start at Rs5,000 per visit, something few can afford. Health insurance plans rarely cover mental illnesses, something which needs to be changed by legislation. All too often, children are told to either suck it up or pray. While some may find solace in prayer, just as we seek treatment for physical diseases, the mental aspect needs to be treated with the same seriousness and medical care. Incidents like this one, or the suicide of a model in Lahore earlier this year, lead to a few days of people trying to raise awareness but little lasting change. A culture change is required so that we do not lose an entire generation. If treatment is not provided to those who suffer from mental illnesses, many will succumb to drugs, alcohol or even suicide. It shouldn’t require such a heartbreaking tragedy to finally spur us into action but it would be even worse if we ended up continuing as before.