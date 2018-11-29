close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
November 29, 2018

Protective custody

Newspost

November 29, 2018

We are informed that the TLP leader, Khadim Hussain Rizvi was “placed in protective custody”. Why it took so long is another story, but there are two nagging questions that must be answered. First: was this custody for our protection or for his?

The second, and perhaps more relevant, question is: would children of a lesser God be as well protected if we even dreamed of such pleasantries aloud? Are there any non-inane answers?

Dr Mervyn Hosein

Karachi

