Messy traffic

The traffic authorities in Lahore should pay immediate attention to the serious traffic mess which is being faced daily by the commuters on Ferozpur Road near Metro Terminal Station, Gajumatta. Due to absence of traffic wardens, there is undisciplined flow of traffic. Vehicles of all categories violate traffic rules and blatantly break the one-way rule.

There is an urgent need to take effective steps to improve the traffic flow up till Ring Road. The officials must visit the location to see the horrible state of traffic from Ittefaq Bridge to Ring Road where traffic moves at snail’s pace due to illegal parking on the road. There is a need to deploy a sufficient number of traffic wardens who can manage the traffic flow efficiently.

Zafar Iqbal

Lahore