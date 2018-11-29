close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
The best system

Newspost

November 29, 2018

This refers to the article ‘The answer is within the system’ (November 27) by Syed Ali Zafar. No political system is bad or good. It is the drivers of the system which make it good or bad. The US has become a superpower on the back of the presidential system, but it is not dependent on one person as the perception is made in the article. The point that “if a person like Trump can be elected, it proves that there is no guarantee that the presidential form of government is always the best” is flawed and unfounded.

In Pakistan, the parliamentary system has failed in the absence of checks and balances. If a government is unable to perform, it has no right to govern. But in our country, under the existing system, a failed government cannot be removed if it enjoys a majority in parliament, thus transforming the system into an oligarchy.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

