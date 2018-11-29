close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
Toll tax

November 29, 2018

At present, commuters who use the motorway are paying a heavy amount of toll tax. Over the last few years, the tax has been increased drastically. In developed countries, toll taxes are charged with respect to the average earning of people. The motorway is also used by commuters who want to visit areas like Khewra Salt Mines, the Soon Valley and Kallar Kahar Lake. A lot of tourists visit these areas every year to enjoy the peaceful and clean environment.

The newly elected government has always emphasised on the importance of promoting tourism in the country. Therefore, in a bid to promote tourism, the toll taxes on the motorway should be slashed. This will not only give relief to regular road users, but will also encourage domestic tourists to visit the country’s beautiful tourist spots.

Sohail Zafar

Rawalpindi

