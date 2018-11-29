Medical facilities in Adhwal

The authorities concerned have done absolutely nothing to provide medical facilities to people living in Adhwal village in Rawalpindi. The only hospital in the area is run by a compounder. This issue has been raised multiple times, but the authorities have failed to appoint a qualified doctor. The poor level of the hospital’s infrastructure and the shortage of medicines are some of the issues that must be dealt with in a timely manner. The hospital was established in 1926 and since then it was running smoothly.

However, during the last decade, the authorities stopped paying attention to the facility. The healthcare authorities in Punjab need to resolve the problem to alleviate the suffering of residents of Adhwal.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt