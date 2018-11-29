Lavish weddings

Lavish weddings are quite common in Pakistan. This practice of spending savings on a two-day event should be discouraged. It is sad to see that people spend hundreds of thousands of rupees on food and end up throwing half of the food (leftovers) in bins. It is the responsibility of the people to avoid loading up their plates.

In our country, there is an overwhelming majority of people who are deprived of having proper meals per day. Before disposing of food in the bins, we should think about the poor who are unable to afford food.

Syed Adeel Rehman

Karachi