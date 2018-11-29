close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 29, 2018

Lavish weddings

Newspost

November 29, 2018

Lavish weddings are quite common in Pakistan. This practice of spending savings on a two-day event should be discouraged. It is sad to see that people spend hundreds of thousands of rupees on food and end up throwing half of the food (leftovers) in bins. It is the responsibility of the people to avoid loading up their plates.

In our country, there is an overwhelming majority of people who are deprived of having proper meals per day. Before disposing of food in the bins, we should think about the poor who are unable to afford food.

Syed Adeel Rehman

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost