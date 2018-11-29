Crushed by mills’ greed, small sugarcane growers find a sweet spot in gur

HYDERABAD: Sick and tired of the self-serving millers’ crushing and payment delaying tactics as well as the government’s dillydallying towards fixing/ensuring a fair support price, small sugarcane growers are betting on gur or jaggery manufacturing to making a living without having to suffer endlessly.

Sugarcane producers in Kandiaro, Noshehroferoz district, have a longtime history, even long before the development of sugar industry. A majority of them have been using their produce efficiently by manufacturing gur instead of supplying their harvest to sugar mills.

Obviously, these sugarcane producers are aware about the lingering dispute between sugarcane growers and sugar millers over many issues ranging from ensuring government-fixed rates, delay in payment, and setting the date of crushing season. That is why these growers avoid this botheration and do not like to stay hung up for long time.

Nabi Bakhsh Nangraj, sharing his experience, said farmers understand the scope and utility of jaggery. They cannot afford to take risk at the time when the cultivation cost has already increased too much, pushing farmers to face hardships. He believes that almost all growers cultivate sugarcane at small scale for making gur instead of taking risk of supplying it to industry. Because dealing with mills is time consuming.

Talking about the farmers' concerns, Nangraj says first they have to wait for vehicles to take product from the farmland on time. “Then the vehicles loaded with sugarcane have to wait outside sugar mills for many days in long queue for their turns to enter the mill and off-load the produce and then they have to wait for indefinite period for the payment at proper rates,” he adds.

The major problem the growers’ face is the uncertainty of regarding the start of the crushing season, which should officially start no later than November 30. This year also the growers look uncertain over the crushing season and the fixing of the price of sugarcane. The growers have demanded of the government to fix the cane price at Rs200/maund (40 kilogram) and ensure timely crushing. They are mostly small-scale growers, who generally spare pieces of land ranging between 2-12 acres for sugarcane cultivation and use it for manufacturing gur. Besides Noshehroferoz district, farmers in Khairpur, Nawabshah, parts of Sanghar, Dadu, and other sugarcane producing districts have also gur manufacturing units and they utilise the product effectively. In the jaggery making first fresh sugarcane is crushed to extract juice then the juice is collected in tins and shifted to cooking pans. Each tin can carry 17-18 kilogram sugarcane juice. Four tin-loads of juice are required to fill each cooking pan.

Price of gur in local market is Rs100/kg, around Rs4000/maund (40 kg), depending on area and quality of the product in terms of refinement. Generally the price is based on its colour, taste, texture, aroma, etc. Growers prepare two kinds of products, gur and its powder (brown sugar) from the juice. Each cooking pan takes at least one hour to prepare the products -like 17-18 kg gur and 13-14 kg powder. Two workers are enough to handle each cooking pan from making a fire and final preparation.

Farmers have fond memories about gur manufacturing process. They are always nostalgic about handling bullocks, collecting juice, the sweet aroma rising from the cooking pans, etc. Whenever they receive needy people to have small amount of juice or half cooked gur they always respond positively. They still have the traditional practice of using bullock-driven crushers for extracting juice.

The mode of production has however changed at some places and growers now prefer to use electric generators to extract juice fast. After extraction workers pour juice into the pans to boil.

The information gathered from different areas shows the farmers are preparing to start their process of gur manufacturing and extracting juice as the season is ripe.

There are a large number of local gur manufacturing units in Kandiaro neighbourhood. The gur manufacturing units are usually set up in the open fields, where it is easy to access freshly harvested sugarcane.

Farmers accredit the introduction of gur manufacturing units in the area to their ancestors. They do not invest a lot in this process. They have traditional systems pioneered by their elders a long time ago. All they have to do is maintain it and earn a good living. Gur, being one of the ancient sweetening agents, is an integral part of the rural diet in the world nations. It is labeled as the poor man’s sugar. But now it is getting out of poor people’s reach. It is now costlier than refined sugar.

For growers in Kandiaro, gur production is an important source of income, at a time when supplying produce to sugar mills has become riskier. Elderly growers recall the happy days when they used to produce local varieties of sugarcane, which were much better sweeteners than the newly introduced hybrid varieties. They also link the decreased production of juice and gur to reduced sugar content in new varieties of sugarcane. Farmers are not in a hurry in gur manufacturing areas and they harvest cane slowly to get fodder for their livestock and enough stock for producing gur for daily earning.

Jaggery is a good source of minerals like calcium, iron, phosphorous, sodium, manganese, vitamins and protein. It is known to produce heat and give instant energy to a human body.

The process of making gur is easier and more convenient than sugar, and it’s said to be healthier than refined sugar. Jaggery is mainly used in the food processing industry for confectionery items, toffees, candies, chocolates, chewing gums, etc.

The approach of growers in gur manufacturing areas is different than those supplying sugarcane to mills. It is happening at the time when the government authorities, growers, and millers are busy settling the price disputes. It is observed that there is no fresh data about gur manufacturing units and the overall output of this industry.

Growers as usual are facing the problems maintaining major sugarcane crop owing to acute water scarcity. Reports show a shortfall of around 50,000 hectares in sugarcane cultivation this year (2018-19). The reasons include unresolved price issue, delayed payments by millers and water shortage.

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, a leading growers’ body of the province, in its recent communiqué has demanded of the government to fix sugarcane price at fix Rs200/40kg, so the growers may heave a sigh of relief and earn a fair income.

Some researchers believe that only small-scale farmers can use the product efficiently, otherwise, the leading growers having hundreds of thousands of acres of land with sugarcane are left at the mercy of sugar mills that hold up payments and deprive them of the exact rates. They suggested the government should intervene and settle that dispute.

In fact, jaggery is a natural product of sugarcane and should be promoted. Because many people in rural areas still love to consume gur. It is another thing that gur has now become unaffordable for the majority of them.