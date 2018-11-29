‘HRD top priority for govt’

KARACHI: Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to focus on development of human resource in the country as a priority.

Bukhari, who is also Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, was Chief Guest at the Employers of the Year Award Ceremony organised by Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) on Wednesday.

He said the government believed that leadership through people working in organisations and entrepreneurs managing the company were the real drivers of the country’s economy and its development. “The government is genuinely interested in initiatives taken by organisations like EFP in supporting enterprises in improving work environment, developing people and taking relevant measures to improve their role in uplifting and accelerating industrial growth in the country,” he said.