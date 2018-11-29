SBP directives on digital security

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday asked banks to perform their vulnerability assessment in a bid to secure customers from potential losses stemming from cyber-crimes and online banking frauds.

“Banks/MFBs shall start assessing the feasibility of implementing Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) and Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA DSS) for their digital payment systems and adoption of the same standards by their third-party technology service providers,” the central bank said in a circular.

Banks would be given four months to prepare their assessment reports and action plans to address the vulnerabilities in the IT systems.

The central bank has also decided that all card-issuing banks would acquire/upgrade the capability to enable their customers to activate or block their cards for online/cross-border transactions as and when required by them latest by March 31, 2019.

Banks are directed to send free of cost transaction alerts to their customers through both SMS and email (where email IDs are available) for all international and domestic digital transactions including but not limited to ATM, POS and Internet banking transactions.