Stocks fall as economic slowdown irks investors

Stocks fell on Wednesday following a dull trading session, as investors adopted the wait and see approach due to the decline in the manufacturing sector, a sign of a snail-paced economy, dealers said.

Independent analyst Shumalia Badar said, “The market may continue to remain range-bound in the coming weeks.”

Important events ahead that investors should look out for include OPEC’s meeting in December, and progress on talks with the International Monetary Fund, which could see some development in January, she added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.46 percent or 189.42 points to close at 40,704.80 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a loss of 0.56 percent or 110.25 points to end at 19,407.09 points level.

Of 363 active scrips, 123 moved up, 217 retreated, and 23 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 124.112 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 132.327 billion shares in the previous session.

A selling spree was witnessed in cement and steel sectors as the recent numbers released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for September showed a decline of 1.71 percent in large scale manufacturing sector, while in the first quarter it registered an increase of just 1.81 percent.

According to an analyst it hints that the economy was moving at a slower speed and demand has been reduced especially in the cement and sugar sectors.

Sugar companies also remained in the red on the development that millers refused to start crushing and also rejected the fixed sugarcane price. Sugar shares were down in the range of Rs0.10 to Rs3.87 per share.

Similarly, refineries were in the negative after fear of shutdown due to slow off-takes of furnace fuel oil following the government’s shift to gas-based power production. Refineries now are left with surplus furnace oil that can cause their entire supply chain to breakdown.

Oil refineries proposed the government that a minimum of 10,000 metric tons per day or 300,000 metric tons per month should be made mandatory part of energy for electricity generation to ensure uniformity in production at refineries throughout the year.

Major losers in the refinery sector were National Refinery, down Rs13.46/share and Attock Refinery, down Rs6/share.

In autos, Pak Suzuki Motors shares registered an increase of Rs12.26 on a turnover of 614,000 shares after the officials of Suzuki Corporation met Prime Minister Imran Khan on

Tuesday and assured expansion in the plant with an investment of $450 million.

The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs118.90 to close at Rs2,548.90/share, and Bhanero Textile, up Rs46.25 to finish at Rs971.25/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Island Textile, down Rs79.76 to close at Rs1,515.53/share, and Siemens Pakistan, down Rs48.06 to close at Rs913.18/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 12.640 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.26 to close at Rs5.94/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 6.008 million shares, and losing Rs0.08 to end at Rs19.56/share.