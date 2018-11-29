Rupee strengthens

The rupee ended marginally higher on Wednesday due to soft dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 133.98 against the dollar, compared with the Tuesday’s closing of 134.04. In the open market, the rupee traded steady for the second consecutive day on improved dollar supply. The rupee closed unchanged at 135.40 against the dollar during the session. Dealers said the currency traded stronger in the interbank market helped by a slowdown in demand for foreign exchange.