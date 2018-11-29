Pakistan raises $1.5 billion in loans, grants in July-October

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has bagged around $1.5 billion in foreign economic assistance from various bilateral, multilateral and banking sources during the first four months of the current fiscal year of 2018/19 – inflows which analysts said are much below the projected financing required to support the wobbly economy.

The finance ministry’s provisional data on Wednesday showed that the country received $1.585 billion in the July-October period. Alone in October, the country got $410.34 million.

Analysts said the government projected $10 billion in foreign economic assistance for the whole current fiscal year.

“Given the four-month inflow, there might be a serious shortfall at the end,” an analyst said, requesting anonymity.

All this is happening exactly at a time when the foreign currency reserves are consistently declining despite that the government claimed in July that it got two billion dollars from China and another one billion dollar from Saudi Arabia in the mid of this month.

In October, Saudi Arab committed three billion dollars to support Pakistan’s balance of payment position sapped by dwindling foreign reserves that plunged to the lowest in more than four and half years.

“The over-confidence shown by the government can result into sliding of the country into danger zone,” a senior economist, who wished not to be named, said.

The economist added that the uncertainty was tantamount “to kill the confidence of potential investors”.

Analysts said that the cost of stabilisation might heighten due to complacent attitude of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf- led government that used to claim that the balance of payment crisis is over and there is no hurry to obtain the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan package.

They said the economic affairs division previously was broaching upon the ‘Plan B’ in case no agreement was signed with the IMF.

Analysts believed that the situation might trigger a crisis by the mid of third quarter (January-March) period if no major inflows come into the country to address the balance of payment woes.

In July-October, China emerged as the top lender for Pakistan. It loaned $528.14 million during the period, followed by commercial banks with $399.51 million. Other major loan and grant disbursals came from Islamic Development Bank ($272.46 million in short-term loan), Asian Development Bank ($139.36 million), International Development Association of the World Bank ($69.21 million), United Kingdom ($51.14 million), the United States ($28.50 million), Saudi Arab ($16.50 million), Multi Donor Trust Fund ($10.07 million), International Fund for Agriculture Development ($6.50 million), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ($5.55 million), Germany ($4.51 million), and Kuwait ($3.11 million), according to the provisional data of the finance ministry.