Thu Nov 29, 2018
AFP
November 29, 2018

Top militant commander martyred in IHK

Top Story

AFP
November 29, 2018

HELD SRINAGAR: Government forces in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) martyred a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group Wednesday during a fierce firefight, police said, triggering clashes with protesters. Naveed Jatt, the man martyred on Wednesday, had dramatically escaped in February from a hospital in Srinagar where he was brought from jail for a check-up two years after his arrest. Two police officers accompanying Jatt -- a renowned escape artist only five feet tall -- were killed in a shootout inside the hospital before he was whisked away on a waiting motorbike.

Police also say that Jatt was part of the group of assailants who killed prominent journalist Shujaat Bukhari in a daring attack inside Srinagar’s high security press area in June. Jatt and another militant were martyred after they were trapped by soldiers, paramilitary forces and a police counterinsurgency unit surrounding the village of Chattergam in the central Kashmir valley.

