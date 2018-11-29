Shortage of official accommodation to be addressed: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has maintained that his government’s flagship programme of construction of five million houses in next five years will help address shortage of official accommodation in the country.

Chairing a briefing on Ministry of Housing and Works at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Wednesday, he assured that the government is cognizant of the issues being faced in the housing sector especially with regard to provision of official accommodation to the government employees in the federal capital and the provincial headquarters.

The prime minister expressed concern over under-utilisation of the human resource and expertise available with various organisations of the housing ministry and directed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared to ensure optimum utilisation of the resource. Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Housing Secretary Dr Imran Zeb and senior officials of the ministry attended the briefing.

The secretary briefed the meeting about the functions of the ministry and attached departments and organisations including Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), Estate Office, National Housing Authority, Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF), Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and National Construction Limited (NCL). He shared the achievements of various organisations with regard to their mandated functions.

The prime minister was informed that all efforts were being made to ensure complete transparency in the process of allotment of official accommodations while efforts were also afoot to get official accommodations vacated from illegal occupation. The prime minister was informed that currently Ministry of Housing is facing a shortfall of 26,724 units at various stations. The secretary also highlighted various issues relating to Pak PWD and other departments of the ministry.

The secretary housing briefed the huddle about the progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP). It was informed that an encouraging response was being received from the bidders/companies towards the programme. Forty-one bidders/companies have applied and offered land for plots/apartments/houses in major cities of the country.

Meanwhile, MNA Malik Amir Dogar from Multan and member Punjab Football Council had meeting with the prime minister and apprised him of his resolve to run for President Pakistan Football Federation in the elections being held in December 2018.

The prime minister was very happy to know that a true football enthusiast and effective organiser has decided to take up this challenge. The prime minister assured him that the government has very serious plans to uplift the standard of sports in Pakistan. The prime minister said that the new sports policy will ensure a secured future for our players, coaches and officials. He assured Dogar that he will be tasking the Sports Directorate to put immediate plans to construct international standard football stadiums in all the major cities of the country. Prime Minister stressed the need to set up football academies all over Pakistan and launch an extensive grassroots development and grooming programme.

Malik Amir Dogar suggested hiring international football coaches to impart training to young talent across the country which the prime minister gave an affirmative response. Prime Minister said that all sports in Pakistan will soonhave qualified professionals and no more favouritism or nepotism will be tolerated.

On the request of Malik Amir Dogar, the prime minister has agreed to invite president FIFA and AFC to visit Pakistan. The observers are of the view that with the decision of contesting for the president of the football outfit by Amir Dogar MNA with the support of the government, incumbent president Faisal Saleh Hayat will have to face tough contest in the upcoming football federation elections.