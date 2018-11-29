10 killed in attack at UK security firm’s Kabul compound

KABUL: At least 10 people were killed after a massive blast outside a British security company´s compound in Kabul on late Wednesday, officials said, with the attack claimed by the Taliban.The interior ministry and police both said the blast was a car bomb targeting a compound which houses G4S, a private British security company, in east Kabul. "10 dead, 19 wounded have been evacuated from site," health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh told AFP, without giving the victims´ nationalities. Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed the toll but warned it could yet change. Earlier, sources had said the blast was followed by gunfire. Rahimi said no gunfire was heard for some time, however. According to its website, G4S provides security for the UK Foreign Office in Kabul. The attack was claimed by the Taliban in a tweet.

It came just hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the formation of a team for prospective peace talks with the militant group, as the United Nations renewed calls for direct negotiations between Kabul and the insurgents. At an international conference on Afghanistan in Geneva, Ghani said the 12-person negotiating team includes both men and women and will be led by his chief of staff Abdul Salam Rahimi. Rahimi, a former humanitarian worker and ex-deputy Afghan finance minister, is considered one of Ghani´s closest aides.