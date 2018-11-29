WWF case: It’s like two or three clerks running govt, says SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s (SC) Justice Shaikh Azmat Saeed on Wednesday questioned if the government is being run by the federation as he observed that it appeared that only two or three people are running the government.

Hearing the case of the deputation employees’ of the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), the SC judge observed that it seemed only two or three clerks are running the government affairs as even the blind could see what is going on there. He said the courts’ verdicts should not be ridiculed.



When the two-member SC bench took up the case, the petitioners’ counsel pointed out some mistake in the court’s verdict as the petitioner’s name was also included in the list of employees working on deputation in the Fund. When he pleaded for correction, the bench sought reply from the federal government.