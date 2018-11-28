close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

Court issues stay order against RoP

November 28, 2018
ISLAMABAD: The court has granted a stay order against Ring of Pakistan (RoP) over allegedly misusing working rights and information of Pro Wrestling Entertainment (PWE), Pakistan’s only wrestling company, says a press release.

PWE brought international wrestling to Pakistan for the first time in 2016.

This was stated by the management of PWE at a press conference here on Tuesday.

According to details, on the request of PWE Directors Shahidul Haq and Raja Riaz Janjua, the court issued stay orders and stopped RoP from continuing its operations in Pakistan.

Under the said order, RoP cannot organise a wrestling event and competition that they had planned for next month.

