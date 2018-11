Sajawal shines in Diamond Club’s win

ISLAMABAD: Diamond Club’s Sajawal Riaz hit a double century (201) to inflict a 226-run defeat on Capital Gymkhana Club in the league round of NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship 2018 here at Diamond Ground Tuesday.

Sajawal, who had the honour of playing for Pakistan Under-19s, smashed 201 off 142 balls with 24 fours and 4 sixes as Diamond Club piled up 341-6 in 40 overs. Zohaib Qureshi hit 58. Arsal Shaikh, Shayan Shaikh and Muhammad Nadim shared two wickets each.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Ground: Diamond Club 341-6 in 40 overs (Sajawal Riaz 201, Zohaib Qureshi 58, Muhammad Bilal 20; Muhammad Saleem 4-66). Capital Gymkhana Club 115 in 24.2 overs (Muhammad Saleem 26, Osama Safdar 19; Arsal Shaikh 2-11, Shayan Shaikh 2-24, Muhammad Nadim 2-37).

At Shalimar Ground: Essco Club 278-4 in 36 overs (Munirur Rehman Tanzil 72, Ali Salman 65, Rizwan Ali 52, Muhammad Naqash 50 not out; Faizan Riaz 2-39). XI-Star Club 248-9 in 36 overs (Muhammad Naeem 40, Saadullah Zafar 36, Zeeshan Naeem 30 not out, Irfan Khan 27; Asghar Ali 3-46, Muhammad Ilyas 2-37). Result: Essco Club defeated XI-Star by 30 runs.

At Bhutto Ground: All Lucky Stars Club 258-7 in 36 overs (Usama Ayub 74, Ilyas 70, Ghazanfar Mehmood 46; Hassan Nasir 4-47). Islamabad Hawks 264-1 in 31.1 overs (Farmanullah 124 not out, Hassan Nazir 108 not out; Ghazanfar Mehmood 1-44). Result: Islamabad Hawks beat All Lucky Stars by 9 wickets.

At Diamond Ground: King’s Gymkhana Club 219 in 37.5 overs (Shakeel Khan 42 not out, Ajmal Fareed 36, Touseef Razzaq 23; Dr Imran 3-45, Bilal Khan 2-28, Asad Ali Kazmi 2-32). Quaid-e-Azam Club 104 in 21.1 overs (Umair Bajwa 45, Waseem Qutab 20; Arjumand Fareed 3-13, Shakeel Khan 3-17, Muhammad Usman 2-22). Result: King’s Gymkhana defeated Quaid-e-Azam Club by 115 runs.

At Diamond Ground: Classic Club 271 in 40 overs (Haroon Wahid 73, Ahmed Abbasi 53, Ashfaq Ali 52; Sohaib Nasir 3-48, Alamgir Khan 2-34, Hashim Malik 2-48). Islamabad Gymkhana 173 in 33.4 overs (Hashim Malik 38, Imran Ali 27 not out, Awais Khan 27; Najam Khan 3-25, Haroon Wahid 2-19, Asjad Nawaz 2-36).