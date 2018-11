Abid cruises into quarters

ISLAMABAD: Abid Ali Akbar made the best use of the newly laid synthetic courts at the PTF Complex by surprising second seed Mohammad Abid to reach the quarter-finals of the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

Playing on a surface of his liking, Abid Ali gave no chance to his opponent and comfortably won 6-2, 6-3.

Another pre-quarter-final saw Shamael Chaudhry continuing his giant-killing run in the tournament. This time he beat Waqas Malik 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4 after a tough battle.

Eighth seed Heera Ashiq also had to work hard in his 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-1 victory against Barkatullah.

Results: Men’s singles (Pre-Quarter-finals): Aqeel Khan bt Ahmed Chaudhry 6-0, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil bt Subhan Bin Salik 7-5, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza bt Abbas Khan 6-3, 6-4; Mohammad Shoaib bt Shahid Afridi 6-2, 6-3; Heera Ashiq bt Barkatullah 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-1; Shamael Chaudhry bt M Waqas Malik 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4; Mudassar Murtaza bt Asadullah 6-3, 6-2; Abid Ali Akbar bt Muhammad Abid 6-2, 6-3.

Boys’ Under-18 singles (Pre-Quarter-finals): Mohammad Shoaib bt Semi Zeb Khan 7-5, 7-5; Osma Khan bt Muhammad Zaryab 6-4, 6-3; Aqib Umer bt M Huzaifa Khan 6-2, 6-4; Ahmed Asjad bt Subhan Bin Salik 6-2, 7-5; Moosa Chaudhry bt Parbhat Kumar 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Abdullah Adnan bt Hassan Ali 6-4, 6-1; Uzair Khan bt Kamran Khan 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; Ahmed Kamil bt Zalan Khan 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Boys’ Under-14 singles (First round): Semi Zeb bt Hamza Jawad 5-4(3), 4-0; Ahmed Nael bt Haseebullah 5-4(4), 5-4(6); Shahsawar Khan bt Ahmed Ali 4-0, 4-0; M Huzaifa bt Faizan Fayyaz 4-0, 5-3; Uzair Khan bt Kamran Khan 4-0, 5-4(3); Huzaifa Rehman bt Bilal Asim 2-4, 4-1, 4-1; Azan Shahid bt Hamidullah 1-4, 5-3, 4-2; Shaeel Tahir bt Abdullah Hanan Khan 4-2, 4-2; Kashan Umer bt Muhammad Zaryab 4-2, 4-2; Ihtesham Arif bt Azan Sajid 4-0, 4-0; M Talha Khan bt Haider Ali 4-0, 4-0; Hassan Ali bt Saeed Suleman 4-0 4-1; Hamza Roman bt Muhammad Aasim 4-0, 4-0; Husnain Ali bt M Omer 4-1, 4-1; Omer Masood bt Ali Zain 4-0, 4-2, Hamid Israr bt Yahya Musa Luni 4-0, 4-1.