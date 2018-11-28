WOMEN T20I RANKINGS: Kaur, Healy ahead in batters’ charge

DUBAI: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads a bunch of India batters making notable advances in the ICC women’s T20I player rankings while players from Australia and England have unsurprisingly made rapid gains in the latest update following the ICC Women’s World T20 2018, says an ICC release on Tuesday.

Kaur, who was the second highest run-maker during the 10-team event after Australia opener Alyssa Healy, has gained three slots to reach third position. Kaur aggregated 183 runs including a match-winning 103 in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

Jemimah Rodrigues (up nine places to a career-best sixth) and left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana (up seven places to a career-best 10th) are the others from her team to move up after contributing in their team’s campaign in the Caribbean, which ended against England in the semi-finals.

Healy has gained four slots to reach eighth position for her player of the tournament effort, which saw her score 225 runs. Other batters to gain in the latest rankings update include Javeria Khan of Pakistan, who has gained seven places to reach a career-best 14th position, and Clare Shillington of Ireland, who has gained one slot to take the 19th slot.

In the bowlers’ list led by Australia’s Megan Schutt, New Zealand spinner Leigh Kasperek’s seven wickets have lifted her seven places to third position while finalists England’s Sophie Ecclestone has moved from 16th to fourth and fast bowler Anya Shrubsole from 12th to sixth place after a seven-wicket effort, which included a hat-trick against South Africa.

Other bowlers to improve their rankings include New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (up 15 places to a career-best seventh), Delisa Kimmince of Australia (up 10 places to eighth), South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail (up 11 places to 10th), Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu (up 25 places to a career-best 10th), Shashikala Siriwardene of Sri Lanka (up six places to 17th) and Salma Khatun of Bangladesh (up two places to 14th).

Team rankings: 1. Australia 283 points; 2. England 274; 3. New Zealand 273; 4. Windies 265; 5.India 256; 6. South Africa 242; 7. Pakistan 225; 8. Sri Lanka 208; 9. Bangladesh 191; 10. Ireland 185.

Batters (top 10): 1. Suzie Bates (NZ) 694 points; 2. Stafanie Taylor (Win) 656; 3. H. Kaur (Ind) 632; 4. Meg Lanning (Aus) 623; 5. Deandra Dottin (Win) 614; 6. J. Rodriques (Ind) 607; 7. Beth Mooney (Aus) 601; 8. Alyssa Healy (Aus) 575; 9. Mithali Raj (Ind) 570; 10. Smriti Mandhana (Ind) 567.

Bowlers (top 10): 1. Megan Schutt (Aus) 728 points; 2. Poonam Yadav (Ind) 662; 3. Leigh Kasperek (NZ) 647; 4. S. Ecclestone (Eng) 643; 5. Ellyse Perry (Aus) 641; 6. Anya Shrubsole (Eng) 638; 7. Amelia Kerr (NZ) 612; 8. D. Kimmince (Aus) 606; 9. Nida Dar (Pak) 596; 10. Shabnim Ismail (SA) 587.

All-rounders (top 5): 1. Stafanie Taylor (Win) 353 points; 2. Deandra Dottin (Win) 321; 3. Ellyse Perry (Aus) 310; 4. Hayley Matthews (Win) 299; 5. D. van Niekerk (SA) 276.