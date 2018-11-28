Greenshirts carry nation’s World Cup hopes

As the Indian city of Bhubaneswar braces for world’s biggest ever hockey show — the World Cup 2018 starting from today (Wednesday), Pakistan are facing the toughest ever challenge to stay at the forefront of the game, which they virtually ruled.

With four titles to their credit, Pakistan stay ahead of Australia and the Netherlands when it comes to wining the coveted titles. Both powerhouses of international hockey wrested the honours thrice with Germany becoming the champions twice. India’s lone World Cup victory came in 1975 when they edged out Greenshirts in the final in Kuala Lumpur.

For the first time, the World Cup will witness 16 teams competing for ultimate honour. This time around Pakistan would never have qualified for the World Cup, had there been traditional strength of teams.

After the extreme pressure exerted by Pakistani lobby headed by Qasim Zia, the executives of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) increased the teams’ strength from 12 to 16 in 2012.

Pakistan were the first team to cash that incentive as it was the 13th team to make it to the 2018 World Cup. Even China ultimately made it to this global sporting showpiece.

This correspondent is possibly the only scribe even active today in sports journalism who has watched the live action at the Sydney Olympics Stadium when Pakistan last lifted the World Cup in 1994.

Though enough has been said and written about that spectacle, no one can argue and deny the role played by late Mansoor Ahmed in the historic win. Admitted that in sports, collective efforts matter a lot but sometime individual brilliance tilt the odds in team’s favour.

It was exactly happened during the World Cup in 1994. Mansoor’s uncanny abilities under the bar first helped Pakistan win the semi-final against Germany on a penalty shootout. The same feat was repeated in the final by Mansoor who blocked J Delmee’s high right side push to win the World Cup for his country. His performance definitely stood out from the rest. Though the legend is no more with us, his contributions for Pakistan hockey would last forever.

Just four years back, it was the same venue (Kallinga Hockey Stadium) in Bhubaneswar where Pakistan defied all odds by making it to the final of the Champions Trophy only to be denied the title by ultimate winner Germany.

Beating Holland and hosts India on the way to final was enough proof of the quality of Pakistan hockey that was alive and gunning at that time. But the questions arise here whether that spirit that was evident from Team Pakistan superb display four years back is still alive? Whether Pakistan team has the ability to turn the clock back to make it to the last eight stage and then to the semis?

The initial news emerging from the Indian city of Bhubaneswar was not all that rosy. The Greenshirts were beaten fair and square by much weaker team France 1-4 in the practice match. But one good thing that goes in Pakistan favour is that they are pitted against Germany in the first match of the 14th edition of the World Cup (December 1).

German team always takes time to settle down and for that very reason they start the tournament on a low key. With every match Germany increase the level of their game. It is to be seen whether Pakistan would cash on that very weakness of the European side. Pakistan have to win at least two of their matches to qualify for the Top Eight stage. The Greenshirts would definitely be looking to topple Germany and Malaysia.

The officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) were seen more engaged in financial controversies in recent past than making efforts to prepare the unit for the mega show.

Instead of keeping players totally aloof from financial woes, the PHF officials were seen using their shoulders to make unnecessary hue and cry for dearth of finance, spoiling good opportunity to boost players’ morale ahead of the World Cup.

It will remain to be seen as in what state of mind national outfit would start their campaign for the World Cup.

If there was a need for resolute and spirited performance on the hockey field from the Greenshirts, World Cup is the stage. Nation’s hopes, prayers and aspirations rest with the outfit.