PM approves model agro produce market in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved establishment of a model agriculture produce market in Lahore which would serve as a model and would be replicated in other parts of

the country to facilitate farmers in their agricultural produce.

Pakistan has a vast potential in livestock sector, especially export of meat to China and the Gulf States, official of the food sector informed Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Official sources told The News that one of the Pakistani companies is in negotiations with a Chinese company which wants to acquire majority shareholding with management control of Pakistani food company.

Besides, some of the food companies are also getting meat export orders from the Gulf countries. There is huge potential in these countries especially halal food.

The prime minister directed that a comprehensive plan be chalked out to address the issues related to the livestock sector.