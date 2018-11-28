Bahria Town requests CDA to stop ‘operation’ against rare animal breeds

ISLAMABAD: Bahria Town has appealed to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to stop an anticipated operation “against innocent animals’ species”.In a letter to the CDA, the Bahria Town said a CDA letter no. CDA-12 (43) (29)/ Enforcement/Kuri/3215, dated 09 November, 2018 has directed Bahria Enclave to vacate a land measuring 510 kanals.

The Bahria Town GM Technical Col (R) Tanveer Mahmud said that in response to the CDA letter, Bahria Enclave Management has already cleared over 400 kanals of area out of 510 kanals where CDA can take possession immediately and they willing to facilitate smooth transaction of this.

“The remaining land 100 kanals has public area including a free dispensary, children park and a zoo where some rare and precious animals are kept. As you may be well aware that The Bahria Enclave Zoo is by far considered as one of the best Zoo of the twin cities where hundreds and thousands of families visit every month. Unlike any other zoo which includes the CDA Zoo, animals kept here are looked after 24/7 by highly qualified veterinary staff and a living proof of it is the frequent births of rare white lion and tiger cubs, puma cubs, African lion cubs, leopard cubs, Bengal tiger cubs, dotted deer fawns, baby bears, pony horses etc,” said the letter.

It said very rare breeds of various exotic birds are also kept in the zoo that also reproduce frequently, and is a testimony of the fact that ideal living and healthcare conditions have been provided to these animals while being in captivity.

“Bahria Enclave Management has voluntarily vacated 400 Kanals of land but, it is very disturbing to learn via news reports and statements of members State CDA, Mr. Khushal Khan that no matter what CDA will carry out an operation at Bahria Enclave. Bahria Enclave Management is ready to pay for the disputed piece of land and or any other option that stops CDA from conducting and operation literally against innocent animals,” said the letter.

However, it said, if the CDA believes it will conduct operation by clearing the zoo, Bahria Enclave may kindly be given a grace period of two months to allow it to relocate the rare animals.