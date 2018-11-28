close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Death toll from Bannu road accident jumps to seven

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
BANNU: The death toll from a road accident involving vehicles part of a wedding procession jumped to seven as two injured succumbed to their wounds on Tuesday, sources said.

Five people, including three women and a child, were killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a pick-up vehicle, which was part of a wedding procession, hit a car and a motorcycle in Domail tehsil in Bannu district on Monday.

The accident had left five people dead and another 13 wounded. Eyewitnesses said the accident was caused due to over-speeding by the pick-up driver.

